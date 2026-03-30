Will Riley News: Starting versus Lakers
Riley will start Monday's game against the Lakers.
The rookie first-rounder came off the bench in the Wizards' last two contests. However, with an extensive list of injuries for Washington, Riley will return to the starting lineup. The 20-year-old has played well in 13 starts this season, during which he has averaged 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.8 steals in 33.5 minutes per tilt.
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