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Will Riley News: Starting versus Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 6:45pm

Riley will start Monday's game against the Lakers.

The rookie first-rounder came off the bench in the Wizards' last two contests. However, with an extensive list of injuries for Washington, Riley will return to the starting lineup. The 20-year-old has played well in 13 starts this season, during which he has averaged 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.8 steals in 33.5 minutes per tilt.

Will Riley
Washington Wizards
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