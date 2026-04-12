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Will Riley News: Struggles in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Riley recorded six points (2-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

Riley struggled from the floor Sunday, closing his season with a disappointing performance. Much like many of his teammates, Riley was able to shift into a sizeable role down the stretch, with Washington packing up shop early in the piece. In 17 appearances over the past month, Riley saw 32.4 minutes per game, during which he put up 16.6 points, 1.1 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.

Will Riley
Washington Wizards
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