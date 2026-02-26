Will Riley headshot

Will Riley News: Tallies first career double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Riley logged 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-96 loss to the Hawks.

Riley drew the third start of his NBA career Thursday, and he took full advantage of the opportunity. He was one of four Washington players to score 14 points, and he paced the Wizards with 10 rebounds. However, Riley will presumably relinquish his starting role once Kyshawn George (knee) is cleared to return, which could come as early as Saturday against Toronto.

Will Riley
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
18 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
30 days ago