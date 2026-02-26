Will Riley News: Tallies first career double-double
Riley logged 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-96 loss to the Hawks.
Riley drew the third start of his NBA career Thursday, and he took full advantage of the opportunity. He was one of four Washington players to score 14 points, and he paced the Wizards with 10 rebounds. However, Riley will presumably relinquish his starting role once Kyshawn George (knee) is cleared to return, which could come as early as Saturday against Toronto.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1115 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 818 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets20 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 521 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2730 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More