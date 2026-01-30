Although Riley struggled with efficiency from the field, he still scored in double figures for the second time over his last five outings. The rookie first-rounder saw increased playing time in the blowout win and turned in a solid all-around performance. He set career highs in both assists and steals, leading the Wizards in swipes. The 19-year-old forward has seen double-digit minutes in each of Washington's last nine outings and may continue to see meaningful playing time with the Wizards seemingly focusing on their youth movement.