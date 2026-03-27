Will Riley News: Won't start Friday
Riley won't start Friday's game against the Warriors.
With Tre Johnson (foot) returning to the lineup following a three-game absence, Riley will retreat to the second unit. The 20-year-old out of Illinois has averaged 15.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.2 minutes per contest over his last five outings off the bench.
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