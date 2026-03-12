William Baker News: Double-doubles off bench in win

Baker had 15 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 126-113 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Baker's defensive effort led to a game-high count of boards while adding to an efficient offensive display during the game. It was his sixth double-double in 35 games played this campaign, and the 14 rebounds set a season-high mark for him during that span.