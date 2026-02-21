Wooga Poplar News: Productive in 23-minute outing

Poplar (mouth) generated 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 141-135 G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Poplar came off the second unit but managed to post season-high totals of points and rebounds during Friday's clash. Having left behind a mouth issue, Poplar is expected to take his usual spot on the bench, offering backup behind starter Mac McClung.