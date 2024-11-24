Xavier Johnson News: Drops 12 dimes in loss

Johnson recorded seven points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 102-98 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Johnson continues to struggle with his shot, going 9-for-33 from the field and 2-for-7 from deep through six games. However, he more than made up for his poor shooting Friday, recording season-high marks in assists and rebounds.