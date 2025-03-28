Xavier Johnson News: Limited role off bench in defeat

Johnson tallied two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes in Wednesday's 122-106 G League loss to Stockton.

Johnson played a limited role off the Sioux Falls bench in Wednesday's contest, tallying just a pair of points and rebounds in just under 15 minutes. Johnson has appeared in eight G League contests with Sioux Falls this season, averaging 2.0 points, 1.9 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.