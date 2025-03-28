Xavier Johnson News: Limited role off bench in defeat
Johnson tallied two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes in Wednesday's 122-106 G League loss to Stockton.
Johnson played a limited role off the Sioux Falls bench in Wednesday's contest, tallying just a pair of points and rebounds in just under 15 minutes. Johnson has appeared in eight G League contests with Sioux Falls this season, averaging 2.0 points, 1.9 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.
Xavier Johnson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now