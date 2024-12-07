Xavier Johnson News: Logs double-double in loss

Johnson played 31 minutes Friday during the Hustle's 114-100 loss versus Austin and tallied 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and a steal.

Johnson led the Hustle in assists during Friday's loss en route to recording his first double-double of the season. However, he was careless with the balls at times, racking up a team-high five turnovers.