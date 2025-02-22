Xavier Johnson News: Scoreless off bench in debut

Johnson was scoreless (0-1 FT) over four minutes in Thursday's 108-104 G League win over Iowa.

Johnson made his debut for Sioux Falls in Thursday's contest, playing a limited roll of the bench while being held scoreless in his time on the court. Johnson appeared in 14 games with Memphis and two contests with Rip City this season, averaging 6.2 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds with Memphis and 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for Rip City.