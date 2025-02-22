Fantasy Basketball
Xavier Johnson headshot

Xavier Johnson News: Scoreless off bench in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Johnson was scoreless (0-1 FT) over four minutes in Thursday's 108-104 G League win over Iowa.

Johnson made his debut for Sioux Falls in Thursday's contest, playing a limited roll of the bench while being held scoreless in his time on the court. Johnson appeared in 14 games with Memphis and two contests with Rip City this season, averaging 6.2 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds with Memphis and 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for Rip City.

Xavier Johnson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
