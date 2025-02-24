Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Xavier Tillman headshot

Xavier Tillman Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Tillman (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Following a three-game absence with left knee inflammation, Tillman is expected to return to action Tuesday. Luke Kornet (personal) has already been ruled out against Toronto, so Tillman could be in line to share the backup center minutes with the probable Neemias Queta (illness) if Al Horford (toe) sits out.

Xavier Tillman
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now