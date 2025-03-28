Xavier Tillman Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Tillman is questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs with a left knee joint sprain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Although Tillman has missed four straight games, he'll at least have a chance to return Saturday. With Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Luke Kornet all healthy in Boston's frontcourt, however, Tillman wouldn't be a lock to see the floor even if he's available against San Antonio.