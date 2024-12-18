Fantasy Basketball
Xavier Tillman Injury: Questionable to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Tillman is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls due to a non-COVID illness.

A decision on Tillman's status will be made closer to Thursday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. That said, his potential absence isn't expected to move the needle too much in terms of fantasy purposes. With Al Horford (rest) ready to go Thursday, Tillman would be in line to have a backup role -- at best -- while battling with Neemias Queta and Luke Kornet for minutes at center.

