Xavier Tillman headshot

Xavier Tillman Injury: Remains out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Tillman (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tillman will miss an eighth consecutive game with a left knee sprain, and the big man doesn't have a timetable for his return. Tillman doesn't see regular minutes when the Celtics' frontcourt is at full strength, however, so his absence shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions.

Xavier Tillman
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
