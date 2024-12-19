Fantasy Basketball
Xavier Tillman headshot

Xavier Tillman Injury: Sitting out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 10:18pm

Tillman has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Chicago with a non-COVID-related illness, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tillman is slated to miss Thursday's game, though his absence shouldn't cause too many waves in the rotation. With Kristaps Porzingis (heel) available, the Celtics will likely turn to Al Horford, Neemias Queta and Luke Kornet to fill out reserve minutes in the frontcourt.

Xavier Tillman
Boston Celtics
