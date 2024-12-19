Xavier Tillman Injury: Unable to play Thursday

Tillman (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Chicago, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Tillman is slated to miss Thursday's game, though his absence shouldn't cause too many waves in the rotation. With the big man and Sam Hauser (back) both sidelined, Neemias Queta and Jordan Walsh are candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time. Tillman's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Bulls.