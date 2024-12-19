Fantasy Basketball
Xavier Tillman

Xavier Tillman Injury: Unable to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 3:21pm

Tillman (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Chicago, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Tillman is slated to miss Thursday's game, though his absence shouldn't cause too many waves in the rotation. With the big man and Sam Hauser (back) both sidelined, Neemias Queta and Jordan Walsh are candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time. Tillman's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Bulls.

Xavier Tillman
Boston Celtics

