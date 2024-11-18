Xavier Tillman News: Assigned to G League
Boston assigned Tillman to the G League's Maine Celtics on Monday.
Tillman was assigned to the G League along with Kristaps Porzingis (foot), but both players will be recalled to Boston after Maine's practice. Tillman played at least 15 minutes in each of Boston's first four regular-season games, but he's played in only five of the last 10 contests, recording nine or fewer minutes in each appearance.
