Xavier Tillman News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 9:56am

Boston assigned Tillman to the G League's Maine Celtics on Monday.

Tillman was assigned to the G League along with Kristaps Porzingis (foot), but both players will be recalled to Boston after Maine's practice. Tillman played at least 15 minutes in each of Boston's first four regular-season games, but he's played in only five of the last 10 contests, recording nine or fewer minutes in each appearance.

Xavier Tillman
Boston Celtics
