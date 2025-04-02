Xavier Tillman News: Back to bench role

Tillman will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Heat, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

After getting the starting nod for Monday's win against the Grizzlies, Tillman will return to the second unit for Wednesday's matchup against Miami. The 25-year-old big man hasn't made much of a fantasy impact this season while playing for the Celtics, averaging 7.2 minutes per game.