Xavier Tillman News: Gets garbage-time run in blowout
Tillman (knee) recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across five minutes in Wednesday's 117-97 loss to the Pistons.
Tillman missed three straight games due to knee inflammation before being cleared to play Tuesday, but he didn't see the floor in the Celtics' 10-point win over the Raptors. He remained out of the rotation for the second leg of the back-to-back set, as Tillman didn't check into the game until the Pistons already had the victory well in hand. After re-signing with Boston on a two-year deal over the summer, Tillman has endured the worst season of his five-year career; he's averaging just 7.1 minutes per game over his 28 appearances and is shooting just 23.8 percent from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now