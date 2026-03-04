Xavier Tillman News: Goes scoreless in win
Tillman produced one block in five minutes during Wednesday's 118-89 victory over the Celtics.
Tillman's time in Charlotte has yet to yield anything of significance, and he typically plays as the third-string center behind Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner. In seven appearances as a Hornet, Tillman has scored a total of just two points, exceeding five minutes only once.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xavier Tillman See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Week 5 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets: Williams, Queta, Gillespie & More111 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds for Week 2 Include Kalkbrenner, Queta132 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Sleepers 2025-26: DraftKings Best Ball141 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Top 5 Fantasy Basketball Breakout Players for the 2025-26 Season190 days ago
-
NBA Offseason
NBA Offseason Review: Biggest Moves and Fantasy Ramifications for 2025-26203 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xavier Tillman See More