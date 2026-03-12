Xavier Tillman News: Grabs six boards Wednesday
Tillman finished Wednesday's 117-109 win over Sacramento with two points (1-3 FG), six rebounds and three assists over 14 minutes.
Tillman served as the primary backup behind Moussa Diabate, filling the role vacated by Ryan Kalkbrenner, who was a late scratch due to illness. Even in what could only be described as a favorable matchup, Tillman failed to produce anything of note. With Kalkbrenner unlikely to miss significant time, it's safe to assume that we will see Tillman revert back to his non-existent role sooner rather than later.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xavier Tillman See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Week 5 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets: Williams, Queta, Gillespie & More118 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds for Week 2 Include Kalkbrenner, Queta139 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Sleepers 2025-26: DraftKings Best Ball148 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Top 5 Fantasy Basketball Breakout Players for the 2025-26 Season197 days ago
-
NBA Offseason
NBA Offseason Review: Biggest Moves and Fantasy Ramifications for 2025-26210 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xavier Tillman See More