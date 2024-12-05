Xavier Tillman News: Muted role continues

Tillman totaled two rebounds and one steal over eight minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 victory over the Pistons.

Tillman suited up for just the second time in the past four games, failing to score in eight minutes. It's been a rough start to the season for Tillman, typically utilized as the third or even fourth-string center. To this point, he is averaging a mere 1.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per game.