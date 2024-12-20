Xavier Tillman News: Not listed on injury report
Tillman (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Tillman missed Thursday's 117-108 loss to the Bulls with a non-COVID illness, but the big man should be ready to go for Saturday. He'll add some much-needed depth in the frontcourt, but he shouldn't see a lot of minutes if both Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis are available.
