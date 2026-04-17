Xavier Tillman News: Rare appearance in loss
Tillman ended with two points (1-1 FG) and two rebounds over seven minutes during Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.
Tillman made a rare appearance, moving into the rotation, albeit during garbage time only. Tillman played for both the Celtics and the Hornets this season, although he struggled to have any sort of tangible impact. In 31 total appearances, he averaged just 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.1 minutes per game.
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