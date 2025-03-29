Xavier Tillman News: Set to return Saturday

Tillman (knee) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Spurs, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tillman has missed the last 10 games for the Celtics due to a knee issue, but he will return to the floor Saturday in San Antonio. However, he 25-year-old big man likely won't make much of an impact from a fantasy perspective, as he averages 7.1 minutes per game off the bench for Boston this season.