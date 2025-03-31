Fantasy Basketball
Xavier Tillman headshot

Xavier Tillman News: Starting Monday against Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Tillman is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Monday, Brian Robb of MassLive.com reports.

Tillman has been a healthy DNP for the majority of the season and the last time he saw the floor was March 6. With Jaylen Brown (knee) out, Tillman will make his first start of the season Monday against Memphis, whom he started his NBA career with in the 2020-21 campaign.

