Xavier Tillman News: Starting Monday against Memphis

Tillman is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Monday, Brian Robb of MassLive.com reports.

Tillman has been a healthy DNP for the majority of the season and the last time he saw the floor was March 6. With Jaylen Brown (knee) out, Tillman will make his first start of the season Monday against Memphis, whom he started his NBA career with in the 2020-21 campaign.