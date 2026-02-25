Yang Hansen headshot

Yang Hansen Injury: Dealing with back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 3:16pm

Hansen is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls due to mid-back soreness.

Hansen may have picked up the injury in the G League during the Rip City Remix's 118-113 loss to Santa Cruz on Sunday, when he posted 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 29 minutes. Robert Williams (foot) is also listed as questionable, so Sidy Cissoko could see some minutes at center behind starter Donovan Clingan, depending on who is available for Thursday's contest.

Yang Hansen
Portland Trail Blazers
