Yang Hansen headshot

Yang Hansen Injury: Tagged as questionable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Hansen is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to mid-back soreness.

Hansen was able to play through the issue in Thursday's win over the Bulls, though he saw just two minutes of playing time. However, if he's cleared to play Sunday, Hansen would be in line for a larger role off the bench due to the absence of Robert Williams (knee).

Yang Hansen
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yang Hansen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yang Hansen See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
80 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice Week 4: Buy Low, Sell High & Hold
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice Week 4: Buy Low, Sell High & Hold
Author Image
Mike Barner
109 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
Rotowire Staff
157 days ago