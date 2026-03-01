Yang Hansen Injury: Tagged as questionable Sunday
Hansen is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to mid-back soreness.
Hansen was able to play through the issue in Thursday's win over the Bulls, though he saw just two minutes of playing time. However, if he's cleared to play Sunday, Hansen would be in line for a larger role off the bench due to the absence of Robert Williams (knee).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yang Hansen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 263 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 1180 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice Week 4: Buy Low, Sell High & Hold109 days ago
-
Player Rankings
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season157 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yang Hansen See More