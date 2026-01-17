Hansen headed to the G League team to see some action in Friday's home game against the Oklahoma City Blue, but he's listed as questionable for the Trail Blazers' meeting with the Lakers on Saturday, so he could be recalled at some point before that contest. The rookie logged a double-double of 14 points and 17 assists during his recent G League appearance while on assignment. At the NBA level, he's averaging 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game but has been left out of the rotation in two of the last three matchups.