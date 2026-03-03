Yang Hansen News: Assigned to G League
Portland assigned Hansen to the G League's Rip City Remix on Monday.
Hansen ended up missing Monday's G League game for personal reasons. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Iowa Wolves.
