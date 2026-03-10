Yang Hansen News: Back to G League
The Trail Blazers assigned Hansen to the G League's Rip City Remix on Tuesday.
As such, Hansen will not be available for Tuesday night's game against the Hornets. The rookie first-rounder has bounced back and forth between the G League and NBA this season, but he has not played double-digit minutes for Portland since Jan. 27 against Washington. In his last G League outing against the Valley Suns on Saturday, Hansen finished with 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 23 minutes.
