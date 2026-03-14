Yang Hansen headshot

Yang Hansen News: Back to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

The Trail Blazers assigned Hansen to the G League's Rip City Remix on Saturday.

The rookie first-rounder fortified Portland's frontcourt depth in the absence of Robert Williams (knee) during the Trail Blazers' win over the Jazz on Friday, but Hansen is quickly retreating back to the G League to continue his development. Over his last eight contests for Rip City, Hansen is averaging 18.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in 29.4 minutes per game while shooting 61.5 percent from the field.

Yang Hansen
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yang Hansen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yang Hansen See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
93 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice Week 4: Buy Low, Sell High & Hold
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice Week 4: Buy Low, Sell High & Hold
Author Image
Mike Barner
122 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
Rotowire Staff
170 days ago