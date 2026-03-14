Yang Hansen News: Back to G League

The Trail Blazers assigned Hansen to the G League's Rip City Remix on Saturday.

The rookie first-rounder fortified Portland's frontcourt depth in the absence of Robert Williams (knee) during the Trail Blazers' win over the Jazz on Friday, but Hansen is quickly retreating back to the G League to continue his development. Over his last eight contests for Rip City, Hansen is averaging 18.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in 29.4 minutes per game while shooting 61.5 percent from the field.