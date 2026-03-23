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Yang Hansen News: Back with parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 4:09pm

Portland recalled Hansen from the G League's Rip City Remix on Monday.

The Trail Blazers will play the second leg of a back-to-back set Monday, so Hansen will be summoned to provide further depth in the frontcourt in the event Robert Williams (knee) is rested. Even if Williams ends up sitting out, Hansen won't be assured a spot in the Portland rotation, as interim head coach Tiago Splitter could turn to Sidy Cissoko to serve as a small-ball center when starter Donovan Clingan is off the court.

Yang Hansen
Portland Trail Blazers
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