Yang Hansen News: Cleared to play Thursday
Hansen (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Hansen popped up on the Blazers' injury report Wednesday due to mid-back soreness, but the rookie first-rounder has been given the green light to play Thursday. Donovan Clingan (illness) won't play, so Hansen and Robert Williams are slated for elevated roles in Clingan's absence.
