Yang Hansen headshot

Yang Hansen News: Cleared to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Hansen (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Hansen popped up on the Blazers' injury report Wednesday due to mid-back soreness, but the rookie first-rounder has been given the green light to play Thursday. Donovan Clingan (illness) won't play, so Hansen and Robert Williams are slated for elevated roles in Clingan's absence.

Yang Hansen
Portland Trail Blazers
