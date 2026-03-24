Yang Hansen News: Dispatched to G League

Portland assigned Hansen to the G League's Rip City Remix on Tuesday.

After playing nine minutes of garbage time in Monday's blowout win over the Nets and finishing with four points (2-2 FG, 0-1 FT) and three rebounds, Hansen will link up with Rip City to take part in practice Tuesday. It's unclear if Hansen will remain with the Remix for its road game Wednesday versus the Austin Spurs, or if he'll return to the Trail Blazers for their home game against the Bucks that same day.