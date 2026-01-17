After 13-minute appearance for Portland in Monday's loss to the Warriors, the rookie first-round pick has since fallen out of the NBA rotation and has made his last two appearances for the Trail Blazers' G League affiliate. Considering that Friday was a home game for Rip City, Hansen is likely to recalled from the G League ahead of the Trail Blazers' contest Saturday versus the Lakers in Portland. However, Hansen is likely to remain outside of the rotation for that game, assuming both Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams are available to cover all the minutes at center.