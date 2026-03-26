Yang Hansen News: Perfect from field in G League loss

Hansen recorded 20 points (9-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes Wednesday in the G League Rip City Remix's 99-93 loss to the Austin Spurs.

The rookie first-round pick has been playing efficiently in the G League over the past week, averaging 17.0 points over his last three appearances while shooting 79.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from downtown. Despite his recent success with Rip City, Hansen is unlikely to see many opportunities with Portland moving forward. He's firmly behind Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams on the depth chart at center, and Portland interim head coach Tiago Splitter has shown a preference for running small-ball lineups rather than leaning on Hansen when either Clingan or Williams are off the court or unavailable.