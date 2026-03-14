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Yang Hansen News: Plays in garbage time Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Hansen played the final 48.9 seconds of Friday's 124-114 win over the Jazz, finishing with no statistics during his time on the court.

Recalled from the G League's Rip City Remix prior to Friday's contest, Hansen was unable to crack the Portland rotation while the game was competitive. Even though the Trail Blazers were without their top backup center in Robert Williams (knee) on Friday, interim head coach Tiago Splitter opted to run out small-ball lineups when starting center Donovan Clingan was off the court. Hansen looks like he'll continue to receive limited run at the NBA level for the rest of the season while he's yet to gain full trust of the coaching staff.

Yang Hansen
Portland Trail Blazers
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