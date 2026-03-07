Yang Hansen News: Recalled from G League
Portland recalled Hansen from the G League's Rip City Remix on Saturday.
Hansen appeared in Rip City's wins over the Valley Suns on Friday and Saturday, totaling 36 points and 18 rebounds in those two outings. He hasn't logged double-digit minutes for the parent club since Jan. 27, a trend that is likely to continue going forward.
