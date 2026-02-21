Yang Hansen News: Sent to G League
The Trail Blazers assigned Hansen to the G League's Rip City Remix on Saturday.
Hansen will join the Remix ahead of their game against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Sunday, though it's unclear whether he'll be recalled before then, as Portland plays the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday. The rookie first-rounder has appeared in six straight outings for the parent club, but he has averaged just 4.5 minutes per tilt over that stretch.
