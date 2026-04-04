Yang Hansen headshot

Yang Hansen News: Set to rejoin parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Hansen posted 20 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 32 minutes Friday in the Rip City Remix's 107-95 loss to the Stockton Kings in the Western Conference Semifinals of the G League playoffs.

The rookie first-round pick has shuttled frequently between the Trail Blazers and Remix over the last few weeks, but with Friday's contest being an elimination game for Rip City, Hansen will return to Portland and will be available for the final week of the regular season and the playoffs. So long as at least two of Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams and Sidy Cissoko are available to fill minutes at center, Hansen is unlikely to crack the Portland rotation.

Yang Hansen
Portland Trail Blazers
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