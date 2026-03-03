Yang Hansen News: Sits out G League game
Hansen was inactive Monday in the G League Rip City Remix's 122-95 loss to the Iowa Wolves due to a personal matter.
The Trail Blazers could recall the rookie first-round pick ahead of their next game Wednesday in Memphis, but if Hansen remains with the G League club, his next chance to play would also come Wednesday in a rematch with the Iowa Wolves. Hansen is averaging 16.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.8 steals in 30.6 minutes per game over his nine appearances with the Remix on the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yang Hansen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 267 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 1184 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice Week 4: Buy Low, Sell High & Hold113 days ago
-
Player Rankings
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season161 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yang Hansen See More