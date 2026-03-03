Yang Hansen News: Sits out G League game

Hansen was inactive Monday in the G League Rip City Remix's 122-95 loss to the Iowa Wolves due to a personal matter.

The Trail Blazers could recall the rookie first-round pick ahead of their next game Wednesday in Memphis, but if Hansen remains with the G League club, his next chance to play would also come Wednesday in a rematch with the Iowa Wolves. Hansen is averaging 16.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.8 steals in 30.6 minutes per game over his nine appearances with the Remix on the season.