Yang Hansen headshot

Yang Hansen News: Sits out G League game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 7:59am

Hansen was inactive Monday in the G League Rip City Remix's 122-95 loss to the Iowa Wolves due to a personal matter.

The Trail Blazers could recall the rookie first-round pick ahead of their next game Wednesday in Memphis, but if Hansen remains with the G League club, his next chance to play would also come Wednesday in a rematch with the Iowa Wolves. Hansen is averaging 16.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.8 steals in 30.6 minutes per game over his nine appearances with the Remix on the season.

Yang Hansen
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yang Hansen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yang Hansen See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
84 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice Week 4: Buy Low, Sell High & Hold
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice Week 4: Buy Low, Sell High & Hold
Author Image
Mike Barner
113 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
Rotowire Staff
161 days ago