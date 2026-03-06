Yang Hansen News: Stellar effort in G League return
Hansen (personal) collected 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks in 29 minutes during the G League Rip City Remix's 132-122 win over the Valley Suns on Friday.
The rookie first-rounder was inactive in Monday's loss to the Iowa Wolves due to a personal matter, but he was able to rejoin the team Friday and stuff the stat sheet in his return. Even with Duop Reath (foot) out of the picture and Robert Williams being a part-time player for the Trail Blazers, Yansen might continue to struggle for opportunities with the parent club while Donovan Clingan is healthy. Hansen is averaging just 7.4 minutes per game over 37 appearances for Portland this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yang Hansen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 42 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 268 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 1185 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice Week 4: Buy Low, Sell High & Hold114 days ago
-
Player Rankings
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season162 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yang Hansen See More