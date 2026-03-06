Yang Hansen headshot

Yang Hansen News: Stellar effort in G League return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Hansen (personal) collected 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks in 29 minutes during the G League Rip City Remix's 132-122 win over the Valley Suns on Friday.

The rookie first-rounder was inactive in Monday's loss to the Iowa Wolves due to a personal matter, but he was able to rejoin the team Friday and stuff the stat sheet in his return. Even with Duop Reath (foot) out of the picture and Robert Williams being a part-time player for the Trail Blazers, Yansen might continue to struggle for opportunities with the parent club while Donovan Clingan is healthy. Hansen is averaging just 7.4 minutes per game over 37 appearances for Portland this year.

Yang Hansen
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yang Hansen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yang Hansen See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
85 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice Week 4: Buy Low, Sell High & Hold
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice Week 4: Buy Low, Sell High & Hold
Author Image
Mike Barner
114 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
Rotowire Staff
162 days ago