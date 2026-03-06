Yang Hansen News: Stellar effort in G League return

Hansen (personal) collected 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks in 29 minutes during the G League Rip City Remix's 132-122 win over the Valley Suns on Friday.

The rookie first-rounder was inactive in Monday's loss to the Iowa Wolves due to a personal matter, but he was able to rejoin the team Friday and stuff the stat sheet in his return. Even with Duop Reath (foot) out of the picture and Robert Williams being a part-time player for the Trail Blazers, Yansen might continue to struggle for opportunities with the parent club while Donovan Clingan is healthy. Hansen is averaging just 7.4 minutes per game over 37 appearances for Portland this year.