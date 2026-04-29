Yang Hansen News: Wraps up quiet rookie campaign
Hansen contributed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in one minute during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to the Spurs in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Hansen's role with Portland was sparse during his rookie year, as he also made 14 G League appearances for the Rip City Remix. Overall, the 2025 first-rounder averaged 2.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 7.0 minutes per contest over 43 regular-season games with the Trail Blazers. Robert Williams is an impending unrestricted free agent this summer, however, so Hansen could have an opportunity during training camp to claim the top backup center role behind Donovan Clingan.
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