Yanic Konan Niederhauser Injury: Exits game early with foot injury
Niederhauser won't return to Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to a right foot injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. He will finish with six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two blocks across eight minutes.
Niederhauser landed awkwardly on his right foot after blocking a shot and required assistance getting back to the locker room. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Friday's game in San Antonio. If the rookie big man is forced to miss time, Isaiah Jackson would likely see a bump in minutes behind Brook Lopez.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yanic Konan Niederhauser See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters7 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left16 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1022 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 558 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yanic Konan Niederhauser See More