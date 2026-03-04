Yanic Konan Niederhauser headshot

Yanic Konan Niederhauser Injury: Exits game early with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Niederhauser won't return to Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to a right foot injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. He will finish with six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two blocks across eight minutes.

Niederhauser landed awkwardly on his right foot after blocking a shot and required assistance getting back to the locker room. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Friday's game in San Antonio. If the rookie big man is forced to miss time, Isaiah Jackson would likely see a bump in minutes behind Brook Lopez.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yanic Konan Niederhauser See More
