Yanic Konan Niederhauser headshot

Yanic Konan Niederhauser Injury: Leaves for locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 8:27pm

Niederhauser exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to an apparent lower right leg injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Niederhauser came down awkwardly after blocking a shot and required assistance getting back to the locker room. If the rookie big man is unable to return, Brook Lopez and Isaiah Jackson should pick up the slack the rest of the way.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser
Los Angeles Clippers
