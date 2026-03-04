Yanic Konan Niederhauser headshot

Yanic Konan Niederhauser Injury: Out for two-game road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 7:52am

The Clippers announced after Wednesday's 130-107 win over the Pacers that Niederhauser will remain in Los Angeles to undergo further evaluation for his right foot injury and won't travel with the team for its upcoming two-game road trip, Farbod Esnaashari of SI.com reports.

The rookie first-round pick will sit out Friday in San Antonio and Saturday in Memphis after playing just eight minutes and recording six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two blocks before exiting Wednesday's win with the injury. A clearer timeline for Niederhauer's return should become available once the Clippers return to Los Angeles. In the meantime, the Clippers could lean on Nicolas Batum and Isaiah Jackson to play backup minutes at center when starter Brook Lopez is off the court.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser
Los Angeles Clippers
