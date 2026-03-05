Yanic Konan Niederhauser headshot

Yanic Konan Niederhauser Injury: Shut down for rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Niederhauser has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot and will require surgery. He's been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

This is a tough blow for Niederhauser, who suffered the injury during Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers. It's still too early to talk about whether the big man will be available for the start of next season, though the team could provide an estimate following the procedure.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser
Los Angeles Clippers
