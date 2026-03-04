Yanic Konan Niederhauser Injury: To miss at least two games
Niederhauser (foot) won't travel with the Clippers on their upcoming two-game road trip and will undergo further evaluation Thursday, Farbod Esnaashari of SI.com reports.
Niederhauser will miss Friday's game in San Antonio and Saturday's matchup in Memphis due to a right foot injury he sustained in Wednesday's 130-107 win over the Pacers. The rookie big man had been seeing consistent burn before picking up the injury, and Isaiah Jackson will likely operate as Brook Lopez's primary backup until Niederhauser returns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yanic Konan Niederhauser See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters7 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left16 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1022 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 558 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yanic Konan Niederhauser See More