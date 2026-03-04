Yanic Konan Niederhauser headshot

Yanic Konan Niederhauser Injury: To miss at least two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 10:24pm

Niederhauser (foot) won't travel with the Clippers on their upcoming two-game road trip and will undergo further evaluation Thursday, Farbod Esnaashari of SI.com reports.

Niederhauser will miss Friday's game in San Antonio and Saturday's matchup in Memphis due to a right foot injury he sustained in Wednesday's 130-107 win over the Pacers. The rookie big man had been seeing consistent burn before picking up the injury, and Isaiah Jackson will likely operate as Brook Lopez's primary backup until Niederhauser returns.

